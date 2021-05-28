Atlanta Daily Weather Forecast

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



