Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 18 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVTAdR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
487
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related