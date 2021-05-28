Atlanta Daily Weather Forecast
ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.