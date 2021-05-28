Daily Weather Forecast For Alameda
ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.