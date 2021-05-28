Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Weather Forecast For Pacifica

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 18 days ago

PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0aEVT8xE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

