Weather Forecast For Pacifica
PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.