Half Moon Bay, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 18 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0aEVT74V00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Half Moon Bay, CA
HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

