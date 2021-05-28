Cancel
Newark, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Newark

East Bay News
East Bay News
 18 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVT5J300

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newark, CA
With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Newark, CA
#Sunny Afternoon
