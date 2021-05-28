3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This enchanting light and bright Palo Alto Arts & Crafts home presents a chance at a Crescent Park lifestyle in a lovely tree-lined street close to lively Downtown Palo Alto! The warm design welcomes you to a Sun Porch and charming Living Room/Library that is beautifully preserved from yesteryear. Modern Kitchen has roomy storage and nearby Â½ Bath. The Primary Suite offers a spa-like feeling with soaring ceilings. 2 Bedrooms are connected by a Full Bath. Downstairs is a 4th bedroom and Entertainment Room, part of a Daylight Walk-In Area that included a huge partially finished basement, wine storage, etc. The detached Garage has been converted to a Guest Cottage with full Bath and kitchenette (363 SF - not counted in total square footage, which is 2,023 SF per appraiser measurements). Lovely peaceful sunny Backyard to play, socialize and garden, including a raised bed. Award-Winning Palo Alto Schools. Minutes from Downtown, CalTrain, Stanford University and Medical Centers. This beautiful two story townhouse located directly across the street from the sought after Irvington high school. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and freeways. This town home has a 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with new laminate flooring in the kitchen, new paint throughout the home, crown molding, new carpet and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet. This home also features a large patio complete with a storage closet. Low maintenance and included in the HOA's is a pool for those hot days. Hurry this one will go quick! Call Janet to view @ 209-321-5981 Gleaming hardwood flooring in living room, hallway & bedrooms. Roomy master bedroom accented with mirrored closet doors. Updated master bath with cherry vanity, tile flooring and shower. Hall bath updated with newer vanity, fixtures, granite counter, tile shower & glass shower doors and laminate flooring. Generous spare bedrooms also with mirrored closet doors. Slider in dining area leads to tranquil backyard w/ lush foliage, fruit trees, artificial turf, storage shed and large side yard. Dual-pane windows, newer copper plumbing, water heater, driveway, fencing, and much more. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer and included in the sale. Close to schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, light rail and access to freeways. Brand New Open Floor plan Home