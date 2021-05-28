Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.