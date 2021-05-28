Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 18 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVT2es00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

