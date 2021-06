On Monday, May 17th, the Broadus golf team left early for the State Golf Meet, to be held at Riverside Country Club, along the Gallatin River on the north side of Bozeman. The private club features an 18 hole course, dining, raquet sports, and a pool for its members. At the state meet, the high school golfers from around the state were treated with the rare opportunity to play at a club not open to the public.