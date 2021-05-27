A semi-truck flipped on its side on US-195 on-ramp, causing traffic delays (Spokane, WA)

A semi-truck traveling on the westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound US 195 flipped on its side, closing the ramp.

Fire and medical crews actively responded to the crash scene. The diver of the truck suffered minimal injuries when the truck flipped. Officers asked the motorists to adopt alternate routes if traveling west on I-90 to southbound US 195. Officials are working to empty the contents of the semi’s trailer to get it back onto its wheels.

Washington State Patrol mentioned that it will take hours to clear the crash scene. Authorities confirmed that the driver was taking the turn too fast that caused the truck to flip on its side. The semi-truck was carrying cedar bark chips when it rolled.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 27, 2021

Source: khq.com

