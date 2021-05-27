Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

A semi-truck flipped on its side on US-195 on-ramp, causing traffic delays (Spokane, WA)

By Susan Klien
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ie40v_0aEVSXaH00

A semi-truck traveling on the westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound US 195 flipped on its side, closing the ramp.

Fire and medical crews actively responded to the crash scene. The diver of the truck suffered minimal injuries when the truck flipped. Officers asked the motorists to adopt alternate routes if traveling west on I-90 to southbound US 195. Officials are working to empty the contents of the semi’s trailer to get it back onto its wheels.

Washington State Patrol mentioned that it will take hours to clear the crash scene. Authorities confirmed that the driver was taking the turn too fast that caused the truck to flip on its side. The semi-truck was carrying cedar bark chips when it rolled.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 27, 2021

Source: khq.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Spokane, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol#Fire#Police Report#Alternate Routes#Wa#Valiant Advocates#Crash#Crews#I 90#Minimal Injuries#Authorities#Wheels#Trailer#Cedar Bark Chips#Medical#Khq Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA)

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA) On early Sunday morning, a man lost his life after a car fatally hit him while he was walking on I-610. According to New Orleans police, the fatal incident took place at about 2:16 a.m. when the man was walking in the left lane of the eastbound side of I-610 near Elysian Fields and a Dodge Challenger struck him.
Austin, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX) On Saturday morning, one person lost their life in a two-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. According to reports, the fatal incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of northbound S. Capital of Texas Hwy wherein a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved. Officials reported that the vehicle crashed into the bicyclist near the intersection with Westbank Drive.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car gets t-boned by 18-wheeler after sliding down an embankment onto I-35 (San Antonio, TX)

A car gets t-boned by 18-wheeler after sliding down an embankment onto I-35 (San Antonio, TX) On Saturday night, an 18-wheeler broadsided a car after a crash on I-35. San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department actively responded to the crash scene at about 8:30 p.m. on I-35 and Pine Street. Police reported that two vehicles collided with each other at an intersection of an access road on Pine Street.