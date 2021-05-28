Cancel
The Wedding Present’s David Gedge talks ‘Seamonsters’ 30th anniversary, Steve Albini & more

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecorded in the dead of winter 1991 at middle-of-nowhere Minnesota studio Pachyderm with engineer Steve Albini, Seamonsters was a noisy left turn for The Wedding Present, a UK band that had previously been known for manically jangly guitar pop featuring frontman David Gedge's lovelorn lyrics and full-sentence song titles like "Give My Love to Kevin" and "Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft." The band had begun to adapt a harder sound after releasing their second album, Bizzarro, which coincided with their first collaborations with Albini, who they admired because of his work on Pixies' Surfer Rosa. A few non-album EPs with Albini signaled their new direction but few saw the sonic assault of Seamonsters coming.

