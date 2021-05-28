The Wedding Present’s David Gedge talks ‘Seamonsters’ 30th anniversary, Steve Albini & more

The duo teamed up for the Apple TV+ comedy's music, which they say is "placed somewhere right in the middle of the Atlantic." The collaboration between Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe on the theme song and score for Ted Lasso began when star Jason Sudeikis left Mumford “the world’s longest voice note” — something Sudeikis apparently is famous for doing. He asked his good friend (and lead vocalist of Mumford & Sons) whether he’d be interested in teaming with composer Howe to create the music for Apple TV+’s heartfelt soccer comedy. “Thankfully Tom’s become one of my grown-up friends who can actually read music,” says Mumford. “He’s a real musician.” Mumford and Howe spoke to THR about how they came up with Lasso‘s unique sound.