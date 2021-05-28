Cancel
Business

Amcon CEO Sean Pandya Assembles Award-Winning Teams for Cannabis Facilities

By Amir Bakian
fashionweekdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany countries have taken the initiative to legalize cannabis for medical purposes and allow it for recreational purposes too. The easing of the laws governing the use of cannabis has opened up the legal cannabis market and recreated skyrocketing demand for both the product and well-engineered facilities to grow cannabis cost-effectively. Cannabis industry players are searching for ways to dramatically increase both scale and efficiency in their operations. Sean Pandya, the CEO of Amcon Consultants Inc, is on the frontline in providing efficient building solutions for the Cannabis industry. Amcon is a licensed Electrical, Mechanical, and plumbing consultancy business located in Sunnyvale, CA. The company was established 35 years ago by Sean’s Father, Anil Pandya, and has specialized in electrical, mechanical, and plumbing designs. The company also focuses on complete architectural build-outs for industrial and commercial properties. Amcon Standouts in the industry thanks to their creative designs that come from their teams of well-motivated, innovative, and creative engineers. They are known for designing unique and efficient systems specifically crafted to fit the client’s needs and save them from future expenses and costly repairs. Under Sean’s leadership, Amcon has transformed from a solid business to an even stronger business. He has revamped traditional business practices and Amcon is doing exceptionally well. He has taken the bold step and established an entire department dedicated to developing cannabis facilities. Amcon is a leader in innovation and technology, and Sean has assembled a team from his award-winning crew to focus on developing buildings and pharmacies for the cannabis industry. He heads the department, and since its inception, they have successfully created several dispensaries to enhance the use of cannabis primarily for medical purposes. His mechanical engineering team’s design was recognized with an Edison Award for their hybrid greenhouse for cannabis.

fashionweekdaily.com
