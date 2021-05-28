Onalaska graduating class has record number of siblings

ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) — The graduating class at Onalaska High School has a unique place in the school district’s history.

When the seniors cross the graduation stage at the La Crosse Center Friday, a record number of siblings will be among the class of about 250 students — eight sets of twins and one set of triplets.

“In my career I have never seen so many sets of multiples in one class,” said senior class adviser Bridgett Hubbard.

“We have a close bond together. We always hang out together,” graduating senior and twin Carlie Parins-Renwick told WKBT-TV.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited the senior class in ways that might not have been imagined.

“This class has been through a lot. They are very resilient,” Hubbard said.

But the class of 2021 will likely be remembered for more than the restrictions the pandemic imposed.

“It’s pretty crazy. I don’t know a lot of sets of twins that don’t go to this school district,” says Aidan Oelke who is graduating with his twin Erin.

The students share the excitement of the next step into their future, tempered in some cases by the fact they will be apart from their siblings.

Oelke said that “when you have a twin, you have a built-in best friend for life. Not being around her every day will be disappointing, but we’ll get used to it.”