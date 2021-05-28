Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska graduating class has record number of siblings

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) — The graduating class at Onalaska High School has a unique place in the school district’s history.

When the seniors cross the graduation stage at the La Crosse Center Friday, a record number of siblings will be among the class of about 250 students — eight sets of twins and one set of triplets.

“In my career I have never seen so many sets of multiples in one class,” said senior class adviser Bridgett Hubbard.

“We have a close bond together. We always hang out together,” graduating senior and twin Carlie Parins-Renwick told WKBT-TV.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited the senior class in ways that might not have been imagined.

“This class has been through a lot. They are very resilient,” Hubbard said.

But the class of 2021 will likely be remembered for more than the restrictions the pandemic imposed.

“It’s pretty crazy. I don’t know a lot of sets of twins that don’t go to this school district,” says Aidan Oelke who is graduating with his twin Erin.

The students share the excitement of the next step into their future, tempered in some cases by the fact they will be apart from their siblings.

Oelke said that “when you have a twin, you have a built-in best friend for life. Not being around her every day will be disappointing, but we’ll get used to it.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
251K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Onalaska, WI
Education
City
Onalaska, WI
Onalaska, WI
Government
La Crosse, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Number#Ap#Onalaska High School#The La Crosse Center#Wkbt Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

La Crosse man charged with seventh OWI

A 44-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony seventh-offense drunk driving. Jason A. Palahniuk was also charged with seventh-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content. According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police were alerted May 16 to a man asleep at...
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...