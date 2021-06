A flight attendant allegedly lost two of her teeth while being physically assaulted by a passenger on a flight at the weekend.The incident occurred onboard Southwest flight 700 from Sacramento to San Diego, California, on 23 May.“The passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing,” a Southwest spokesperson told USA Today. “Law enforcement officials were requested to meet the flight upon arrival, and the passenger was taken into custody. “We do not condone or tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our flight crews, who are responsible for the safety of our passengers.”Further details...