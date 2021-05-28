Parental Leave

It turns out I have a perfectionist streak. You wouldn’t know it by the state of my house or my appearance on a given day; because outer appearances don’t matter as much to me as behaviors do. Particularly my own. I am my own harshest critic and I hate to see my weaknesses bubble out of me especially when they boil over on my kiddo. If I lose my temper with her or even internally lose my patience, I can beat myself up about it to the point of bitter tears for days. My depressive thoughts wonder whether she’d be better off without me, and then my inner critic shames me for ever considering abandoning my family. And around and around it goes.