Parental Leave

“Being a solo parent certainly poses challenges along with other variables. At present, I am employed full-time and have full custody of my three children (my son (12) and two daughters (10, 8)). They have one daytime visit with their father every other Saturday. He has no overnights. Additionally, for the past year due to COVID, we’ve all been home social distancing with the children in remote school and me working from home. Often I say, “my time is not my own.” Lack of hands-on support from people I trust is one of my biggest needs and challenges. While I feel I am ready for a loving, stable, family-based relationship, finding the time and space to meet quality men, get to know one another and then work on relationship progression has been tricky and frustrating at times. My free time is limited. While there is more to share, hopefully this provides more of a context.”