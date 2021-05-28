Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Parental Leave

By Brian Townsend
goodmenproject.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing this on the day I hoped wouldn’t come for the past 8 weeks. As each hour passes, I am closer to having to make my return to work after a wonderful, adventurous, and meaningful paternity leave. Right after our son was born, my wife began her much-needed...

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Maternity Leave#Parental Leave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsecbpublishing.com

Respect for parents and adults - and the lack of it

Last month, Mary Madison wrote a Letter To The Editor in reference to a column I had written many years ago. It made my heart smile to know she thought it good enough to have saved it for 13 years. Thank you, Mrs. Madison, for sharing that with our readers and for your wisdom and thoughts on that same subject, within your letter.
Family Relationshipsparkview.com

Parenting lessons learned in the pandemic

This post was written by Julie Shearer, MA, LMHC, LCAC, MAC, employee assistance specialist, Parkview Employee Assistance Program. With summer approaching and life “returning to normal,” hope is on the horizon. Many families are reflecting on lessons from the pandemic, and what changes they want to implement permanently in their home.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Parenting Adolescents and the Power of Saying "No"

The ability to say "no" can help both parents and children protect their self-interest in relationships. Adolescents who say "no" can aggravate their parents, but these teenagers may also be skilled at setting boundaries with their peers. Parents often set limits with their child's welfare in mind, so it can...
Relationshipsgenmindful.com

Parenting Through Sleep Deprivation

I haven’t slept in four years. Not well anyway. When I was pregnant with my first child, I took a positive parenting course and I had all of these ideas about how I would be this zen mama who validated her son’s big feelings while being his sturdy leader. I...
Family Relationshipshclighthouse.com

June Parent Resource

June’s Parent Resource are family contracts for dating, social media, cell phones, and driving. You don’t have to take these contracts word for word. You may want to use these contracts as a suggestion for what the boundaries will be with your student(s) when they begin to use things like social media or gain more freedom with driving.
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

Becoming a More Mindful Parent

Being a mom of three and a mostly stay-at-home mom the past five years, I’ve learned firsthand that life with kids is consumed with chaos most days. Trying to care for them, take them to their activities, and entertain them, all while trying to juggle your adult responsibilities of maintaining a job, managing a house, and running errands is exhausting! Some days I just roll through the motions without being mindful, looking forward to the moment my head hits the pillow at bedtime, just to wake up and do it all over again.
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

Parent-child relationships are valuable

“I have a son, a little son, a boy completely fine. Whenever I see him, it seems to me, all the world is mine. But seldom, seldom, do I see my child awake and bright. I only see him when he sleeps; I’m only home at night. It’s early when...
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

Perfectionism, Partners, and Parenting Differences

It turns out I have a perfectionist streak. You wouldn’t know it by the state of my house or my appearance on a given day; because outer appearances don’t matter as much to me as behaviors do. Particularly my own. I am my own harshest critic and I hate to see my weaknesses bubble out of me especially when they boil over on my kiddo. If I lose my temper with her or even internally lose my patience, I can beat myself up about it to the point of bitter tears for days. My depressive thoughts wonder whether she’d be better off without me, and then my inner critic shames me for ever considering abandoning my family. And around and around it goes.
Relationship Advicethethreetomatoes.com

The Challenges of Dating as a Solo Parent

“Being a solo parent certainly poses challenges along with other variables. At present, I am employed full-time and have full custody of my three children (my son (12) and two daughters (10, 8)). They have one daytime visit with their father every other Saturday. He has no overnights. Additionally, for the past year due to COVID, we’ve all been home social distancing with the children in remote school and me working from home. Often I say, “my time is not my own.” Lack of hands-on support from people I trust is one of my biggest needs and challenges. While I feel I am ready for a loving, stable, family-based relationship, finding the time and space to meet quality men, get to know one another and then work on relationship progression has been tricky and frustrating at times. My free time is limited. While there is more to share, hopefully this provides more of a context.”
Businessgamblingnews.com

Star Entertainment Improves Parental Leave Policies

Star Entertainment Group increases parental leave from 10 weeks to 16 weeks, effective immediately. Star Entertainment Group Increases Parental Leave Time. Star Entertainment Group has announced the implementation of a new parental leave policy. The company will increase parental leave for new parents. According to the company, this is an efficient, flexible, and family-friendly decision. The goal is to ensure for the staff a diverse and inclusive working environment. Parental leave would be available for up to two years after the birth or adoption of a child.
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

A Collection of Parenting Fails

As parents, we watch the craziest things unfold and can find ourselves completely baffled that what is happening with our kids is actually, really, truly, happening. In the moment, these parenting situations are downright embarrassing. We see flashing words across our vision labeling the situation “FAIL! FAIL! FAIL!” and all we can do is stare, wide-eyed.
Charitiesnetwerk24.com

Support to foster parents

Husband and wife Ryan and Maude Jacobs from Kuils River have started a non-profit company (NPC) to help support foster parents which they say ‘‘are the unsung heroes of our nation”. “We want to spread the word that foster parents need support to do what they do and are willing...
Family RelationshipsThousand Oaks Acorn

Ms. Bonnie is an asset to parents

I’d like to remark on the impressive information provided in the new “Ask Ms. Bonnie” column. My daughter (now 21) and I had Ms. Bonnie as a teacher at the Horizon Hills preschool/parenting program 18 years ago. Her knowledge of parenting skills and children’s brain development has been so instrumental...
Relationshipspower98fm.com

New Routines And Parents’ Dreams

Meredith’s one-year old has been bumped to a different class at her daycare, and she’s now on a different nap schedule, eating new foods. Not only does baby have to adjust, but Mama does, too.
Family Relationshipsava360.com

BEST PARENTING LIFE HACKS || Smart Tips for Parents

Hey everyone! If kids in your family love using too much toothpaste, we have an excellent tip for you! Use a POP IT toy to create small pieces of toothpaste. Put some paste in every hole, sprinkle with baking soda and let everything dry. Now kids can use these tiny toothpaste drops every time they clean their teeth. Simple and smart!
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Planning pregnancy - no maternity - worried

I’m very new here so not sure if posting in right place and not too savvy with the lingo so apologies for that. I’m just in a bit of a panic over balancing a new born with full time work. So, my partner and I would like to start trying...
Family Relationshipsncadvertiser.com

The unreasonable expectations of American motherhood

In the week before beginning maternity leave, I was trying to write a poignant and expansive essay on what it means to become a mother, but what I kept thinking about was why so many women aren't having children. "How Low Can America's Birthrate Go Before It's A Problem?" asked...
Glen Rose, TXyourglenrosetx.com

Letter: Good job, parents

I would like to thank the parents and the people of Glen Rose for having raised such fine kids. I attended the Class of 2021 graduation last Friday, and it was the best I have ever attended. I was so proud of my kids because most of them were not afraid to give thanks to our Heavenly Father for the gifts he has given to them.
Raleigh, NCwunc.org

Parenting Beyond The Gender Binary

It’s one of the first things people wonder about a pregnancy, even when the child is still just a blob-shaped being in utero. But assigned gender at birth doesn’t always reflect a child’s identity as they grow older. Gender binaries can pose challenges for kids exploring who they are — and for parents figuring out how to best support kids who come out as transgender or nonbinary.