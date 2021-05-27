Cancel
Bothell, WA

A suspected drunk driver struck a DOT truck on I-405 at Bothell (Bothell, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 18 days ago

On Wednesday, two people suffered injuries after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a state DOT truck at the scene of an earlier accident on Interstate 405.

Troopers and medics actively responded to the crash scene in the northbound lanes of I-405 just south of State Route 527, at about 10 a.m. On arrival, medics rushed the suspect driver and the DOT driver to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police arrested the suspect driver for investigation of DUI when released from the hospital. As per initial reports, the DOT truck was at the scene of an earlier collision and had blocked off a lane with orange traffic cones. The causing driver blew through the cones and rammed into the DOT truck.

An investigation is underway.

May 27, 2021

Source: komonews.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

