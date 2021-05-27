Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverdale, WA

A DUI crash injured a 27-year-old woman on Highway 303 (Silverdale, WA)

By Susan Klien
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlFUh_0aEVS5CQ00

On Tuesday night, a 27-year-old Bremerton woman suffered injuries in a suspected DUI crash when she drove off Highway 303 near the Brownsville Highway interchange and hit a tree.

The Washington State Patrol mentioned that the incident took place at about 11 p.m. when the woman was traveling north in a 2013 Infiniti G37 at a high rate of speed. Wreckage from the crash left on the roadway damaged another car.

A 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, passing through the area going south was damaged due to the debris from the crash. The driver of that car, a 32-year-old Bremerton man did not suffer any injuries while the woman was transported to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale for treatment of her injuries.

An investigation is underway.

May 27, 2021

Source: kitsapsun.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Bremerton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Police Report#Wa#Infiniti#Valiant Advocates#Man#Wreckage#Kitsapsun Com#Mitsubishi#Child#Medical#Treatment#Sibling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Federal Way, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car struck and killed a 42-year-old pedestrian in Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)

On Thursday morning, a 42-year-old man having an apparent mental crisis lost his life after being hit by a car in Federal Way. The fatal incident took place in the southbound lanes of Pacific Highway South at about 2:30 a.m. Federal Way patrol officers were called to the Chevron station at 35505 Pacific Highway South. A 42-year-old man, who appeared to be having a mental crisis, ran into traffic after taking off all his clothes on Pacific Highway South. He lay down on the road and a car struck him as a result of which he died at the scene.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident injured a woman on Kenwood Drive (Helix, CA)

A hit-and-run accident injured a woman on Kenwood Drive (Helix, CA) A woman suffered injures following a hit-and-run accident on Kenwood Drive. The incident occurred at about 1 a.m., north of state Route 94 near the Kenora Drive intersection. As per officials, the victim was a homeless woman who lives in the area. On arrival, first responders rushed her to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The authorities plan to have a look at the surveillance cameras in the crash site, but no details are available regarding the suspect or the involved vehicle at this time. The identity of the injured woman remains undisclosed.