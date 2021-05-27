A DUI crash injured a 27-year-old woman on Highway 303 (Silverdale, WA)

On Tuesday night, a 27-year-old Bremerton woman suffered injuries in a suspected DUI crash when she drove off Highway 303 near the Brownsville Highway interchange and hit a tree.

The Washington State Patrol mentioned that the incident took place at about 11 p.m. when the woman was traveling north in a 2013 Infiniti G37 at a high rate of speed. Wreckage from the crash left on the roadway damaged another car.

A 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, passing through the area going south was damaged due to the debris from the crash. The driver of that car, a 32-year-old Bremerton man did not suffer any injuries while the woman was transported to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale for treatment of her injuries.

An investigation is underway.

May 27, 2021

Source: kitsapsun.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.