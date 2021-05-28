Cancel
Denver, CO

Denver Animator Kelly Sears Made Sleater-Kinney's Latest Music Video

By Kyle Harris
Westword
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Sears created the music video for the new Sleater-Kinney song, "High in the Grass." A couple of weeks before animator Kelly Sears's semester of teaching ended at the University of Colorado Boulder, she got a call from the management of legendary riot grrrl band Sleater-Kinney. The band wanted her to create a music video for its latest song, "High in the Grass," the second track to debut off the group's upcoming record, Path of Wellness.

