Denver Animator Kelly Sears Made Sleater-Kinney's Latest Music Video
Kelly Sears created the music video for the new Sleater-Kinney song, "High in the Grass." A couple of weeks before animator Kelly Sears's semester of teaching ended at the University of Colorado Boulder, she got a call from the management of legendary riot grrrl band Sleater-Kinney. The band wanted her to create a music video for its latest song, "High in the Grass," the second track to debut off the group's upcoming record, Path of Wellness.www.westword.com