Wing it (or not)

"Pumpkin AKA Waylon Brewer is a fat, openly gay kid who's obsessed with drag and all things fabulous...although he's saving his most fabulous, truest self for whenever he can get out of Clover City and move to Austin. When his drag show audition tape is leaked online, he thinks life can't get any worse. But then he's nominated for prom queen, and with a little help from his friends, realizes this is the perfect opportunity to embrace his true self a little earlier than planned. With adorable romance, delightful new characters, and glimpses of old favorites, PUMPKIN is sure to charm and inspire you. I devoured PUMPKIN in one afternoon, and now I am VERY UPSET because it is done. DONE! We won't be returning to Clover City, and it really does feel like the end of an era for those of us who have loved spending time in that little West Texas town with some of its loudest, proudest, most lovable citizens."