The New York Islanders even the series and look to keep up the momentum against the Boston Bruins as the East Playoffs move to Long Island. Watch on NBCSN. The series that we thought would be the closest matchup of the second round was Vegas and Colorado who finished the season with the same amount of points. While the Golden Knights outplayed the Avs last night in game two, they are still down 2-0 in that series. What has been much closer is the competition in the East division. This probably shouldn't be a surprise since this was arguably the best division of the realignment that happened this season.