The Canadian artistic swimming athletes continue to shine at the 2021 FINA Artistic Swimming Super Final winning both the Technical Duet and the Highlight routine event. Today’s session of the Super Final of the 2021 Artistic Swimming World Series, hosted by the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation at the Piscina Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, began with a speech by FINA’s new President Mr. Husain Al-Musallam. The presence of the FINA President, the president of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation, Mr. Fernando Carpena, and FINA Bureau member Mr. Antonio Silva added to the excitement of a live competition.