Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rise in UK coronavirus cases stoke concerns over 3rd wave

By PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbANf_0aEVRl1m00

LONDON — (AP) — The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. hit a near two-month high Friday as British regulators authorized the use of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The latest authorization, which takes the number of vaccines in the U.K.'s armory to four, comes amid growing speculation that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay its next planned easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Government figures showed that another 4,182 new confirmed cases were reported across the U.K., the highest daily figure since April 1. The cases bring the total number of confirmed infections reported over the past seven days to 20,765, a 24% increase from the previous week. The rise prompted scientists to say the U.K. is now in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.

The number of cases remains well below the daily high of nearly 70,000 recorded in mid-January, during the peak of the second wave, but but the upward trend has raised questions about the U.K. government's plan to lift all remaining social restrictions on June 21. The government, which has lifted restrictions in stages and allowed pubs and restaurants to resume indoor service last week, has said it will make a decision on the next planned easing on June 14.

The variant identified in India is believed to be responsible for up to 75% of new cases in the U.K. and more transmissible than the previously dominant strain of the virus.

Critics argue that the Conservative government is to blame for the variant's seeding in the U.K. They say officials acted too slowly to impose the strictest quarantine requirements on everyone arriving from India, which is in the midst of a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.

Many scientists say the increase in cases is no surprise but that the rapid rollout of vaccines will provide a firewall in a country that has seen Europe's highest virus-related death toll at more than 127,500. While the most vulnerable people should have vaccine protection, there are worries the virus could spread widely among younger adults.

As of Friday, 58% of the British population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 35% have gotten two shots. The U.K. vaccination program started with the oldest age groups and aims to have offered a jab to all adults by the end of July.

“It seems almost certain that we will face a third episode of rising COVID-19 infections," said James Naismith, a professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford. “It seems likely that the Indian variant will mostly confine itself to the unvaccinated younger population. It is much less likely to cause serious disease in this group. However, less likely is not the same as zero. With large enough numbers of infections, appreciable numbers will get seriously ill.”

Also Friday, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson met "the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness." The regulator previously authorized the two-dose regimens developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and Moderna.

The regulator said the vaccine developed by J&J subsidiary Janssen has been shown to be 67% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in preventing severe disease or hospitalization. It can be be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 47 F), which the regulator said makes it “ideal for distribution to care homes and other locations."

Details of which groups will get the vaccine have yet to be determined. There was speculation it might only be administered to older adults after it was linked to reports of rare blood clots.

The Johnson & Johnson's vaccine looks set to be used as part of the country's planned booster program in the fall. The British government has amended its order from last year of 30 million J&J doses to 20 million.

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster program later this year," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke#Coronavirus Vaccine#Uk#Ap#British#Johnson Johnson#Conservative#The University Of Oxford#Indian#Healthcare#Pfizer Biontech#J J#The Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public Healthlosangelesherald.com

UK reports another 5,765 coronavirus cases

London [UK], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain on Saturday reported another 5,765 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the government continues to consider whether or not to go ahead with the final step of easing restrictions on June 21. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now...
Public Healthllanelliherald.com

Coronavirus cases in Wales still lowest in UK says Health Minister

WALES continues to have the lowest rate of coronavirus cases in the UK, Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said today. The minister said the number of confirmed cases in Wales is currently 9.3 per 100,000 people. Eluned Morgan said: “The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at the...
Industry985theriver.com

EU wants faster vaccine production in “age of pandemics”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency, as it prepares for “the age of pandemics”. The EU executive published on Tuesday a set...
Worldbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Coronavirus: Portugal to be removed from green travel list amid rising cases

Portugal will be added to the amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation and rising cases. The holiday hotspot, including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, will be removed from the green list exempting the need to quarantine on return from 4am on Tuesday.
Public Healthzoomerradio.ca

ONTARIO'S TOP DOCTOR CALL RECENT RISE IN CASES "CONCERNING"

We’re at a critical time in the pandemic according to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. Dr. David Williams says there’s been a rise in daily COVID cases over the last few days and the province is examining whether it’s a blip from the Victoria Day weekend, a trend or due to the new Delta variant.
EuropePosted by
Reuters

UK concerned over lack of progress in N. Ireland talks with EU

Britain is concerned that substantive progress on resolving issues with Northern Ireland's post-Brexit arrangements had not been made in many areas, the government said on Wednesday after the latest round of talks with European Union negotiators. "The UK is concerned that substantive progress has not yet been made in many...
Public HealthThe Independent

Boris Johnson’s optimism will lead the UK into a third wave of coronavirus

Yet again the UK government has waited too long to take precautionary measures. Despite the leaders of the four nations meeting this week for a coronavirus recovery summit, the gulf between their approaches to stemming the tide of the third wave is as wide as ever. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a “slight slowing down” of the planned easing of restrictions, while Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford announced a “phased” approach to entering alert level one.
Public Healthbywire.news

Increase in UK COVID cases are 'serious, serious concern', says PM

CARBIS BAY, England (Bywire News) - On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the increasing cases of COVID-19 and hospitalisation rates are a reason for "serious, serious concern". He added that his optimism for reopening the country was lower than last month. He told Sky News, "It's clear...
Public HealthVoice of America

Zimbabwe Reimposes a Lockdown to Contain Rising Coronavirus Cases

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s government on Monday is reintroducing a lockdown as a way to contain rising coronavirus cases in the southern African nation. Announcing the 12-hour curfew Saturday night on national television, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said complacency had resulted in a recent spike in cases of the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease.
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Andhra government concerned with rise in Covid-19 cases in children

While Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases, the state government is concerned with more children getting infected by the disease. Nine children, aged between four and 10, have been admitted to the SVR. Ruia Government General Hospital in Chittoor district's Tirupati. The state government is training Asha and health workers on identifying pediatric symptoms to tackle the Covid crisis in a better way.
Public Healthasumetech.com

UK’s Boris Johnson Voices “Serious Concern” Over Delta Variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday expressed “serious concern” about rising infections of the Delta variant of coronavirus, reinforcing suggestions that he is set to delay lifting England’s last remaining lockdown curbs. PM Johnson is due to announce on Monday whether the planned lifting of restrictions, which would see...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

UK considers to extend lockdown by 4 weeks over 'Delta variant' concern

The UK government is considering a delay to all lockdown restrictions of up to four weeks from the scheduled June 21 end, amid a continuing rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to a media report. It comes as the country reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, another record daily high since the end of February, and PHE found that infections from the Delta variant rose by nearly 30,000 in a week.