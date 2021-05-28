Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Woman Struck By Bullets Playing Kickball At Philly Rec Center Facing Long Road To Recovery

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H28nu_0aEVRjGK00
Amanda and Ben Lyons Photo Credit: Amanda Lyons Facebook photo

Support is surging for a 35-year-old woman struck by bullets in a shooting at a Philadelphia recreation center earlier this month.

Amanda Lyons was shot in the back while playing kickball at the Hancock Rec Center in Kensington around 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy died in the incident.

As of Friday morning, more than $103,000 had been raised for Lyons on a GoFundMe campaign launched by Brittany Lyons, her sister-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdA0z_0aEVRjGK00

Amanda is an occupational therapist herself, with a clinical background in outpatient brain injury for adolescents to adults.

Her GoFundMe says she is in critical condition and facing a "very long road of treatment and rehabilitation."

Amanda's husband, Ben Lyons, and other family members started a CaringBridge account, where they post updates on her road to recovery.

This week, Amanda was moved out of the ICU. During her first physical therapy session on May 26, Amanda "showed off her strength from consistently working out, and just basically acted like a badass," her husband, Ben, wrote on the GoFundMe.

"She was able to sit up on the bed, supporting herself with her arms. The amazing OT and PT team helped her transfer to a recliner where she was able to sit up in a chair instead of laying in bed."

"I am unbelievably humbled and filled with gratitude with how people have reacted to this crisis," Ben Lyons said.

"You may try to act like it’s not a big deal, but please believe me when I say every single donation no matter how big or small has an impact that is impossible to put into words."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omR4V_0aEVRjGK00

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Murphy
Person
Ben Lyons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rec#Kickball#Bullets#Brain Injury#The Hancock Rec Center#Caringbridge#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

2 Reported Seriously Hurt In South Jersey House Fire

At least two people were reported seriously injured as firefighters fought a blaze in South Jersey, authorities said. A house fire at 507 E. Main St. in Wrightstown was reported early Tuesday afternoon. One victim of the serious fire suffered burns, initial reports said. The person was taken to the...
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Car Flips In South Jersey, 2 People Airlifted To Hospital

A car flipped over onto its roof, trapping two people in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon at South Church Street and Gaither Driver in Mount Laurel Township, reports said. Two people were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters and EMS crews, initial reports...
Middlesex County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped After Central Jersey Crash

Firefighters freed a motorist from a smashed-up vehicle during rush-hour in Middlesex County, authorities said. The serious crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m.at Woodbridge Avenue and Gurley Road in Edison, reports said. One person was being treated by EMS paramedics after being extricated from the car by area firefighters, according...
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Of Drowned Paddle Boarder Recovered From Mahwah Lake

UPDATE: The body of a drowned paddle boarder was recovered from a Mahwah lake Tuesday afternoon, responders said. The body of the 24-year-old victim from Mountainside Avenue was found in 15 feet of water shortly before 3 p.m. He wasn't immediately identified by name. The boarder had lost his grip...
Haworth, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Haworth Couple Hospitalized In Deck Mishap

A Haworth couple were hospitalized after a deck rail at their home gave way, authorities said. The Paulson Place couple, both in their mid-60s, fell five or so feet in the mishap shortly after 6:30 p.m., Detective Sgt. James Morgan said. Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center –...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a tree, according to authorities. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15. Erik Schreiber, age 37, of Islip, was traveling eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road, in Bayport, when his 2008 Nissan the roadway and struck a tree, said the Suffolk County Police.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

RACIAL ATTACK: Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Brutally Beaten By 10 Men

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of 10 men in a racially-motivated attack over the weekend, authorities said. The 42-year-old white officer was bleeding form his head and face when his colleagues were flagged down near Grove Street and Newark Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.