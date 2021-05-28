Woman Struck By Bullets Playing Kickball At Philly Rec Center Facing Long Road To Recovery

Amanda and Ben Lyons Photo Credit: Amanda Lyons Facebook photo

Support is surging for a 35-year-old woman struck by bullets in a shooting at a Philadelphia recreation center earlier this month.

Amanda Lyons was shot in the back while playing kickball at the Hancock Rec Center in Kensington around 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy died in the incident.

As of Friday morning, more than $103,000 had been raised for Lyons on a GoFundMe campaign launched by Brittany Lyons, her sister-in-law.

Amanda is an occupational therapist herself, with a clinical background in outpatient brain injury for adolescents to adults.

Her GoFundMe says she is in critical condition and facing a "very long road of treatment and rehabilitation."

Amanda's husband, Ben Lyons, and other family members started a CaringBridge account, where they post updates on her road to recovery.

This week, Amanda was moved out of the ICU. During her first physical therapy session on May 26, Amanda "showed off her strength from consistently working out, and just basically acted like a badass," her husband, Ben, wrote on the GoFundMe.

"She was able to sit up on the bed, supporting herself with her arms. The amazing OT and PT team helped her transfer to a recliner where she was able to sit up in a chair instead of laying in bed."

"I am unbelievably humbled and filled with gratitude with how people have reacted to this crisis," Ben Lyons said.

"You may try to act like it’s not a big deal, but please believe me when I say every single donation no matter how big or small has an impact that is impossible to put into words."

