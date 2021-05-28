At the Indy 500, Roger Penske Is Still Running Circles Around Everyone

Is there more to this Hendrick Motorsports dominance than what we’re seeing on Sundays?. Every now and then, Mr. Hunch likes to knock on the door and weigh in — figuratively speaking, of course. Following this past week’s gossip sessions down at his favorite watering hole, he’s smelling change in the air. He’s heard the talk about Jeff Gordon eventually taking on a bigger role at his old team, and that talk has heated up with Fox’s portion of the schedule coming to an end. A big season for Hendrick is in the works … the all-time wins record for an owner is accomplished … a clean cut to the NextGen car is coming in 2022. Hmmm. Is this Rick Hendrick’s swan song? And then Mr. Hunch left to run errands.