"N-----." I sit at our kitchen table, a freshman in high school. A gay, African American male, about to go to a high school dance, reading the word sent over instant messenger by two of my classmates. Part of my heart breaks. The word used specifically to remind Black people of their supposed place in society. I'm not that word but now I am viewed as that word. I'll never have the luxury of forgetting this first that I never wanted; this first that I did not deserve.