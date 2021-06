Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” In this installment, an ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed. This film is rated PG for some scary moments, some creature violence, and mild language, and has a run time of 2 hours and 41 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!