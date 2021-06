Late on June 19, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had interpreted four more drones launched from Yemen by the Houthis (Ansar Allah). Between morning and noon, the coalition intercepted seven Houthi drones. The drones were shot down over Yemen, likely by warplanes of the Royal Saudi Air Force. F15 fighter jets armed with AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile are usually tasked with such missions.