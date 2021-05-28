Quantum Leap Creator Donald P. Bellisario Answers Series' Questions

Over Donald P. Bellisario's long career spanning six decades, it wouldn't be surprising that the one series he's often kept asked about in the near three decades since its original run is Quantum Leap. In a makeshift set reminiscent of the series that ran on NBC from 1989-1993, Bellisario spoke with Ars Technica in their Q&A session as part of their Unsolved Mysteries web series. Quantum Leap focuses on the adventures of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, who becomes his own guinea pig for a time-traveling device that allows him to jump from person to person while retaining his own conscience and changing fate. His guide is Al, played by Dean Stockwell, who is the only one who can locate and communicate with Sam on his mission on how he's supposed to change his subject or his target's destiny, but appears as a hologram. The voiceover introduction is reminiscent of the series' opening that describes its plot. The first question asked was "Was Sam really leaping or was he imaging it all?"