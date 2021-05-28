America needed a space race hero. John Glenn was the obvious choice.

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, two of the richest men on Earth, can't wait to use their wealth to leave it. What does that tell us? Bezos has announced he's jumping aboard the first passenger flight his space company, Blue Origin, makes on July 20. Viewing our planet from space "is the thing I wanted to do all my life," Bezos said. Musk's SpaceX company is several steps ahead and is already ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. He plans a manned mission this decade to Mars, where Musk has said he hopes to die someday in a colony he built. The private space race between these two swashbuckling, eccentric geniuses isn't particularly friendly: Musk recently mocked Bezos' Blue Origin rocket with a tweet reading "Can't get it up (to orbit) lol." Boys will be boys, even if — especially if — they're worth upward of $150 billion.