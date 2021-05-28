America needed a space race hero. John Glenn was the obvious choice.
When I was an undergraduate at Ohio State in the early 1980s, I would often see John Glenn on campus, grabbing a tray and dining with the students in the cafeteria instead of hobnobbing at the Faculty Club. Even though he was a second-term U.S. senator at the time and would soon announce a presidential run, that never seemed to interest the undergrads, including me, who peppered him with questions over lunch. Instead, all they wanted to hear about was Feb. 20, 1962 — the day Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth.www.washingtonpost.com