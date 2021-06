BTS is continuing to melt fans' hearts! The global superstars announced on Thursday (June 3) that new remixes of "Butter" are about to be served -- and soon. In eight new photos of the septet -- one as a group, and then individual shots of RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin -- shared on social media, a release date of midnight ET on June 4 is announced. But not only that, the K-pop stars shared the titles of the two -- yes, two! -- new takes on their second English-language hit. The two new versions are titled "Cooler Remix" and "Sweeter Remix."