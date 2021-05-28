Asian Americans are patrolling streets across the US to keep their elders safe

On June 1, 2021, Michael McLeer, a New York City-based street artist who goes by “Kaves,” filed a putative class action in the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) and the City of New York.[1] McLeer alleges that the NYPD’s graffiti cleanup program violated the Visual Artists Rights Act[2] (“VARA”) and his Constitutional rights to free speech and due process when it painted over a mural he created, entitled “Death From Above.”[3] McLeer proposes a class of other artists whose works are threatened by the NYPD’s recently revived efforts to eradicate graffiti. The heart of his grievance is his allegation that the NYPD is relying upon untrained volunteers, failing to investigate “tips” about graffiti, and systematically failing to confirm with property owners and operators that particular graffiti is unauthorized and unwanted by them and therefore illegal under ordinary criminal and property law principles.[4] While he makes an impassioned defense of street art, McLeer specifically excludes from his suit unauthorized, illegal graffiti,[5] where the question of whether VARA applies remains unsettled.