Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ur7B_0aEVR9lX00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks.

Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession. The April gain was led by a 1.1% rise in spending on services, the sector that covers airline travel, hotels and restaurants — areas that were devastated by the pandemic-caused shutdowns a year ago.

Friday's report also showed that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve surged by a bigger-than-expected 3.6% for the 12 months that ended in April. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation over that period was a still high 3.1%.

Both figures are far above the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target. Yet the current year-over-year inflation figures are likely temporarily elevated. That's because when the pandemic paralyzed the economy in early spring last year, many prices plummeted before rebounding later in the year. That factor at least partly explains why the 12-month inflation figures look so large. They are expected to ease in the coming months, although inflation pressures have been surfacing in the prices of many goods and components — a result, in most cases, of supply shortages.

In its report Friday on consumer spending in April, the government said that goods purchases fell 0.6%. To some economists, this suggested that consumers have embarked on a long-anticipated shift away from the large goods purchases many of them had made while hunkered down at home to spending on services, from haircuts to airline tickets to restaurant meals.

“The great consumer spending rotation to services has begun,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “As health conditions continue to improve and the economy reopens, generous fiscal stimulus, rebounding employment and rising optimism will help unleash pent-up demand.”

Daco forecast that consumer spending, the main driver of the U.S. economy, could grow this year by around 9.5%. If so, that would amount to the strongest such showing since 1946, when the nation was emerging from World War II rationing and other restrictions.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, tumbled 13.1% in April. But the drop in income was expected, having followed a record 20.9% income gain in March that reflected the billions in one-time checks to most adults.

The April gain in consumer spending, slight as it was compared with March, supported the view that the economy is rebounding rapidly as individuals and businesses grow increasingly confident enough to spend, hire and invest. On Thursday, the government estimated that the economy grew at a robust 6.4% rate in the January-March quarter, powered in large part by consumer and business spending.

The economy is thought to be expanding even faster in the current April-June quarter with many analysts forecasting an annual figure of 10% or more.

The outlook for the rest of the year is brightening, too, on the strength of trillions of dollars more in government support, increased mobility as vaccinations keep increasing and a surge in pent-up consumer demand. More Americans are venturing out to shop, travel, dine out and gather in large groups at sporting and entertainment venues. For 2021 as a whole, many economists foresee growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, achieving its fastest pace since at least 1984.

As the recovery rapidly expands, the risk of a pickup in inflation continues to loom. Should inflation, which has been dormant for years, begin to accelerate on a sustained basis, it might compel the Fed to respond with interest rate hikes that could derail the recovery.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial, said that while the April inflation figures exceeded expectations, much of the increase related to supply-chain bottlenecks in such areas as computer chips and autos.

“We have some temporary inflation pressures," Faucher said, "but those will fade, so there is nothing that the Federal Reserve is going to be concerned about.”

When asked about the rise in inflation, Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have said repeatedly that they believe the inflation spikes that have surfaced with some goods will prove temporary as bottlenecked supply chains are unclogged.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed this sentiment but also cautioned a House committee that the economy could endure a “bumpy” period with high inflation through year’s end.

The 3.6% increase in prices over the past 12 months was the largest year-over-year rise since September 2008. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the 3.1% year-over-year rise in core inflation was the sharpest since 1992. And the one-month increase in core inflation in April, 0.7%, was the biggest since 1981.

In its report Friday on spending and income, the government also reported that the savings rate stood at a still high 14.9% in April, down from 27.7% in March. Many Americans built up saving over the past year, either from government stimulus checks or from hunkering down at home and avoiding much spending. Economists generally believe that the pool of savings will help fuel the spending boom they envision in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Core Inflation#Ap#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Oxford Economics#The Commerce Department#Pnc Financial#Treasury#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Business101 WIXX

Dollar holds near one-month high; focus on Fed’s inflation take

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors tried to ascertain if the Federal Reserve might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation. The dollar index stood at 90.528, having hit a one-month...
Businessaudacy.com

Stocks lower as inflation, retail sales data disappoints

Stocks were moderately lower in morning trading Tuesday as investors reacted negatively to a report that once again showed inflation creeping higher as well as data that showed Americans slowed their spending last month. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates As Fed Meeting Begins

The U.S. dollar firmed against its major opponents in the European session on Tuesday, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting beginning today for more clues about its future path amid rising inflation. The Fed meeting ends on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change to rate and QE...
Businessthewealthrace.com

Will Inflation Data Sway the Fed? FOMC Preview

On the afternoon of June sixteenth, Fed chair Jerome Powell will announce the selections from the Federal Open Market Committee assembly this week. Almost all market contributors anticipate financial coverage to stay unchanged, together with the present bond-buying program. The market will proceed to see zero rates of interest with 120 billion in bond purchases every month in the intervening time.
RetailFXStreet.com

US: May report for retail sales remains supportive for a boom in Q2 consumer spending – Wells Fargo

Data released on Tuesday showed a decline of 1.3% in retail sales in May, with positive revisions to April’s numbers. Mask mandates were lifted mid-month and what emerges is exactly what we should hope to be seeing: splurging on big-ticket items and fixing up the house is out; going out to eat and reconnecting with family and friends is in, argue analysts at Well Fargo.
Businessstratfor.com

The U.S. Fed Meeting Is Unlikely to Yield Policy Changes

As U.S. inflation rises, the Federal Reserve will seek a balance between saying that current inflation is temporary and sending the message that it’s ready and willing to fight price level increases if needed. But in doing so, the U.S. central bank risks a delayed response if inflation continues to surprise as it has the past two months, which could lead to it having to act more aggressively than it might otherwise. The Fed is unlikely to make policy changes during its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 15-16. Instead, the bank will likely only indicate that it’s started the discussion of when to begin cutting back asset purchases known as quantitative easing (QE), and that short-term interest rates will probably stay near zero until at least 2023. Inflation in the U.S. economy is building at the same time there is “slack” in labor markets, with the...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD Volatility to Rise with Fed Decision Due

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON UPCOMING FED ANNOUNCEMENT. US Dollar has lacked direction so far this week as traders await Wednesday’s Fed decision. Federal Reserve officials will give markets an updated dot plot and economic projections. DXY Index tagged its 50-day simple moving average likely due to...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Muted as Markets Await Fed Outcome

LONDON — European stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday, as markets await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.15% by early afternoon, with chemicals adding 1.2% while autos fell 1.3%. Global market attention will be on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's...
BusinessPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UK inflation up more than expected amid COVID fluctuations

LONDON — (AP) — British consumer prices rose by more than expected last month as fuel and clothing costs surged following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Inflation accelerated to 2.1% in the 12 months through May from 1.5% in April, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. That was higher than the 1.8% rate economists had forecast.
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Appreciates As U.K. Consumer Inflation Surges Past BoE Target

The pound climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday, following a jump in the nation’s consumer prices for May, which was well above the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.1...
BusinessPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

China releasing metals stockpiles in bid to cool inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government said Wednesday that it will release copper, aluminum and zinc from stockpiles to increase market supplies in a fresh effort to restrain surging prices that officials warn might disrupt a business revival. Wednesday’s announcement comes after inflation in prices of industrial raw materials...
Real EstatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US home construction posted moderate 3.6% gain in May

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. home construction rose 3.6% in May as builders battled a surge in lumber prices that have made homes more expensive. The May increase left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Applications for building permits, looked...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Flat as Investors Anticipate Fed Meeting

Treasury yields were flat on Tuesday as investors anticipate signals of upcoming monetary policy in the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked less than a basis point lower to 1.496% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged less than a basis point higher to 2.194%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Public Healthsavannahceo.com

Survey: As US Consumers Return to More Typical Spending Patterns, Interest in Investing Emerges as a Lasting Pandemic Legacy

In the first weeks of 2021—and the pandemic's second year—US consumers were feeling growing financial pressures that restrained their spending, according to a survey conducted in February. US Consumer Dynamics Report: Q1 2021, part of a series drawn from The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey, found that 62 percent of respondents were cutting back on expenses—a 13-point spike from Q1 2020.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which could potentially provide hints of plans to start tapering its bond purchases. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary...
Businesswsau.com

What investors are watching from the Fed: taper talk and inflation

(Reuters) – Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s comments at the close of its policy meeting on Wednesday for insight on whether the central bank has begun discussing tapering bond purchases and if policymakers are concerned about rising inflation. A possible hike to some key short-term rates is also in focus. Here are topics that investors are focused on: