What to watch for as Dallas returns home for Game 3

The Dallas Mavericks return home looking to a take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s well documented that the Mavs have not been a very good home over the past few seasons. On Friday night, they will play their first home playoff game since 2016. It’s not everyday that an NBA team returns home up 2-0 in the playoffs. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will be playing their first home playoff game at the AAC. The electricity that will be in that building will be incredible and it is important that Dallas comes out and sets the tone.