You can always count on Demi Lovato to keep it real. The pop star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, recently spoke to Drew Barrymore about how their childhood stardom affected their family dynamics. And it's certainly a topic the Charlie's Angels actress can relate to as she not only grew up in the public eye, but also had a strained relationship with her parents. "I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner...there wasn't a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star,'" Demi candidly shared on the 4D With Demi Lovato...