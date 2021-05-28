Cancel
How Liv Schreiber Uplifts Her Fashion Community

By Amir Bakian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiv Schreiber is a stylist at heart and loves fashion. Her talent and experience have led her to develop a reputation as an outstanding fashion influencer and entrepreneur. Last year she started a fashion technology company with her twin brother called Brand Caffeine that did six figures in its first year helping brands boost their digital presence, content, and paid ads across multiple social media platforms. What makes her unique as a fashion blogger and influencer is that she treats style as an afterthought to the energy, kindness, and positivity that she promotes. The loyal audience of over 50,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok love that she promotes a message of encouragement for aspiring fashion entrepreneurs that is hard to find in the industry.

