How Liv Schreiber Uplifts Her Fashion Community

Over the past few years, A$AP Rocky has established himself not only as a superior artist but a fashion icon. His effortlessly refined style has put him everywhere from best-dressed lists to Gucci campaigns — GQ even labeled Rocky as “rap’s fashion darling.” A$AP doesn’t just wear the most hyped pieces, either. He’s mastered mixing high-end designer items with affordable brands like Vans to achieve the ultimate cool look. Accordingly, we’ve taken Rocky’s talent a step further by finding seven pieces reminiscent of him, but all under $100. Much like Rocky, these tailored work pants can seamlessly transition between streetwear and runway-ready looks. Go casual with a graphic tee or dress them up with a leather jacket. When it comes to footwear, Rocky is pretty loyal to his Vans — he’s even got a collaboration with the brand in the works. The affordable basics are great for matching sweatsuits or designer slacks. Rocky can practically be credited for bringing the babushka look back into fashion (see: “Babushka Boi”). With his staple yellow scarf — one of his most affordable accessories — A$AP proved any outfit is better with a bandana. A$AP isn’t afraid of some strong color blocking, as evident by many of his Gucci and Prada looks. Get the same feel (but for less) with this ‘80s-like button-up tee. Oversized wool heavy check shirt, $38 Sometimes it doesn’t take much to put together a clean outfit. Case in point, A$AP often keeps a flannel to his rotation, adding a bit of depth (and comfort) to most of his looks.