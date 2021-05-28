Wrist Aficionado opens another store in Miami Beach

Starting today, Geneva watchmaker Patek Philippe is exhibiting more than 75 Rare Handcrafts timepieces at the iconic Rue du Rhône location in the city. Unlike many watchmaking firms, Patek Philippe believes you need to see this sort of thing in person to understand exactly why these crafts are so precious, so registration at http://www.patek.com/rhc2021/ is essential. If you are based in Europe, it is well worth checking out the exhibition as such experiential affairs organised by the watchmaker are indeed amazing (we recall the Grand Exhibition in Singapore fondly, in the before times). You do not even need to know what you will be seeing, just register and secure a spot. As far as we know, there is no digital alternative. It is open every day (except Sunday, unfortunately) from 11am to 6pm.