Wrist Aficionado opens another store in Miami Beach
Wrist Aficionado has always been committed to offering personalized service to its customers. Staying true to their values, Wrist Aficionado opened a new store at Setai Miami Beach. Wrist Aficionado, the luxury watch boutique partnered with renowned Haute Living magazine for the launch of their second store. The grand opening ceremony at the store witnessed the presence of some big names from the business and entertainment world, such as TV personality Scott Disick, and Shark Tank star Rohan Oza. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, NBA player Scottie Pippen, John Utendahl, Kamal Hotchandani, Seth Semilof, and artist Radmila Lolly are among the notables who attended the opening ceremony.fashionweekdaily.com