Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Beach, FL

Wrist Aficionado opens another store in Miami Beach

By Amir Bakian
fashionweekdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrist Aficionado has always been committed to offering personalized service to its customers. Staying true to their values, Wrist Aficionado opened a new store at Setai Miami Beach. Wrist Aficionado, the luxury watch boutique partnered with renowned Haute Living magazine for the launch of their second store. The grand opening ceremony at the store witnessed the presence of some big names from the business and entertainment world, such as TV personality Scott Disick, and Shark Tank star Rohan Oza. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, NBA player Scottie Pippen, John Utendahl, Kamal Hotchandani, Seth Semilof, and artist Radmila Lolly are among the notables who attended the opening ceremony.

fashionweekdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Rohan Oza
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haute Living#Shark Tank#Rolls Royce Motor Cars#Nba#Bugatti#Jacob Co#Wrist Aficionado#Instagram#Ascend Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Restoration Hardware to add another Miami location. Here is where it’s opening next

The Design District is best known for designer boutiques for the extremely well-heeled — Gucci, Vuitton, Tom Ford and the ultimate shoe purveyor, Christian Louboutin. But the open-air Market at Miami Design District, announced last November for the North Miami Avenue edge of 40th Street, aims to offer retail for the rest of us. To wit: RH, the California-based interiors-and-furniture brand once known as Restoration Hardware, has signed on as the first confirmed tenant.
Miami, FLtherealdeal.com

Restoration Hardware to open Miami Design District store

Restoration Hardware, now known as RH, is planting a flag in the Miami Design District, The Real Deal has learned. The high-end furnishings retailer inked a lease at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and the Comras Company’s buildings on the west end of the Design District, according to sources. Michael Comras confirmed that RH is a tenant of the project, with renovations expected to be completed later this year. He declined to comment on details of the lease.
Miami Beach, FLftnnews.com

Miami Beach Invites LGBTQ Travelers - 2021

Miami Beach, recognized as a top travel destination for LGBTQ travelers, is hosting an array of events, including the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Pride Bar Crawl, along with virtual networking events. Miami Beach is home to organizations like the LGBTQ Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade...
Miami Beach, FLClick10.com

J-Lo spotted on Española Way on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Jenny from the block has taken over a popular block on Miami Beach. Jennifer Lopez was spotted in the wee hours of Wednesday morning on Española Way, filming her latest music video with Puerto Rican singer, Rauw Alejandro. Miami Beach Police officers were on the scene,...
Apparelaccessnepa.com

New handbag store opens in mall

A new handbag store has opened in the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Twp. This Bag Is Mine, featuring handbags, wallets and accessories, recently opened at the former Verizon Wireless location. It is the new home for Old Forge residents Jamie and Nick Praschak’s handbag business, which they have been...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Isabel Marant Is Giving the Wedge Sneaker a Makeover

Isabel Marant is putting a twist on her popular wedge sneaker for the style’s 10th anniversary. The French fashion designer is rereleasing the style, originally called the Bekett, now as the Balskee. The new style is said to be a more contemporary take on the shoe and features a 10-centimeter heel with a chunky sole, oversize tongue and Velcro fasteners. The leather sneakers come in five colors: black, white, yellow, green and red.
Designers & Collectionscollegecandy.com

6 Designer Handbags That I Want To Covet This Summer

I’m a known bag hag that loves to purchase new handbags for each season; and my summer handbag wishlist that consists of 6 designer handbags is going to be short yet pricey this year. Telfar Orange Shopping Bag. Bright yet simple handbags can tie a simple and casual look together,...
NBAprofessionalwatches.com

LeBron and Drake wearing Rolex Oyster Perpetual and Patek Nautilus

LeBron James wearing a Rolex and Drake wearing a Patek Philippe on the sideline at James’ son Bronny’s game as Sierra Canyon takes on Corona Centennial during the CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals on June 11 in Los Angeles. James is wearing an Oyster Perpetual 41 with a Coral Red...
Beauty & Fashiontimeandtidewatches.com

Is the vintage Cartier boom here to stay?

We’ve grown used to seeing jaw-dropping auction results for two brands: Rolex and Patek Philippe. But recently, the prices of one French-founded jewellery and watchmaking house have begun to climb. That’s right, Cartier is hot, with prices rising not only across the more common models, but also the top lots in auction catalogues. But what has caused the vintage Cartier market to soar?
Beauty & Fashionpursuitist.com

6 Legendary and Emblematic Timepieces To Have 2021

When you look at the catalogs of many of the most renowned watch companies, you’ll realize that they usually include a few classics whose names have been around for decades. Rolex, for example, does not introduce new models but improves on their core collection over time. Other manufacturers continue to offer new adaptations of styles that have been profitable for many years, keeping history alive. Here is a list of the few watches worth purchasing to identify, understand, enjoy, and recommend those watches that are “living legends.” To be more precise, a watch must have rich historic roots and continue to be manufactured today to be considered a true treasure.
Lifestylei-bidder.com

Rolex Mens Stainless Steel Mother Of Pearl Diamond 36MM Datejust Wristwatch With

ESTIMATE: $13,000.00-$15,000.00. One Mens Rolex Stainless Steel Datejust Polished Bright with Satin Finish, This Watch Has Been Serviced & Electronically Tested, Stainless Steel Case: 36mm, Stainless Steel Crown, Custom Bezel: New Stainless Steel Beadset Diamond Bezel, Diamond Count: 54 Diamonds On Bezel, Total Weight 1.00 Carat, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Crystal: New Scratch Resistant Synthetic Sapphire Cyclops Lens. Custom Hands: New Luminescent Hands. Movement: Automatic Winding Movement. Custom Dial: Mother Of Pearl Diamond Dial, Diamond Count: 10 Diamonds On Dial, Color: G to H, Clarity: VS2-SI1. Date Window: 3 O'Clock Position Date Display, Quickset, Model: Datejust. Condition: G-6 Extra Fine. Custom Band: New Custom Leather Band. Fits Up To 7.5 Inch Length, Adjustable. Standard Clasp, With Rolex Logo. This Watch Has Been Serviced Time Tested And Is In Excellent Condition It Is Free Of All Scratches And Dents.
Apparelnextluxury.com

The 10 Best Henley Shirts for Men in 2021

You can never have too many comfortable, casual shirts in your closet, and that’s just a straight-up fact. And while plain t-shirts and graphic tees may offer ultimate comfort and style, you really shouldn’t be sleeping on henley shirts, which are just as comfy but can add a little more dressed-up flair to an otherwise casual garment.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionisto.com

Noah Mills Inspires in Todd Snyder Beach Style

It’s officially time for the summer, and the excitement for new fashions only amplifies. Todd Snyder is back with an abundance of new clothing and accessories, and we’ve compiled the best for you in case you’re at a loss of what to wear on your next trip to the beach. There’s no denying that these elegant but straightforward items would be perfect for your new summer outfit!
Beauty & Fashionpapernewsnetwork.com

Patek Philippe Rare Handcrafts 2020-2021 Opens in Geneva

Starting today, Geneva watchmaker Patek Philippe is exhibiting more than 75 Rare Handcrafts timepieces at the iconic Rue du Rhône location in the city. Unlike many watchmaking firms, Patek Philippe believes you need to see this sort of thing in person to understand exactly why these crafts are so precious, so registration at http://www.patek.com/rhc2021/ is essential. If you are based in Europe, it is well worth checking out the exhibition as such experiential affairs organised by the watchmaker are indeed amazing (we recall the Grand Exhibition in Singapore fondly, in the before times). You do not even need to know what you will be seeing, just register and secure a spot. As far as we know, there is no digital alternative. It is open every day (except Sunday, unfortunately) from 11am to 6pm.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Magra Red Agate Oval Signet Ring In 14K Gold

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Little Sky Stone collection:. Lovely earrings, pretty and dainty. The price is compatible with similar items available in the UK. Beaded Opal 14K Gold Huggie Earrings. Lovely earrings. Beaded Turquoise 14K Gold Huggie Earrings. Lovely, exactly...
Beauty & Fashionapetogentleman.com

Time Stocks: Top 10 Investment Watches For 2021

Another year, another flurry of limited releases and watches explicitly pandering to dedicated collectors. Which in turn means another round-up of the pieces you might want to consider investing all those hard-earned dollars you didn’t spend on holidays this year in. Once again, we have to explicitly say that these...
Shoppingmanofmany.com

How eBay is Fighting Back Against Counterfeit Watches

A watch can look both authentic and spectacular when viewed through a screen and that’s exactly what scammers are counting on. Then we have your average online re-seller, who may not even be aware that they’re selling an original piece with replaced parts, a defective watch, or an outright counterfeit. It can get hairy out there is what we’re trying to relay and no one is more cognizant of the fact than eBay. As the world’s foremost marketplace for new and vintage watches, they’ve definitely seen their fair share of scams. Unlike most of their competitors, however, they actually did something about it. Meet Authenticity Guarantee.