Enhance MLB Replay? Rangers manager Chris Woodward weighs in on what could improve

For the first month of 2021, bad calls surfaced all around Major League Baseball. In Milwaukee, a horrendous obstruction call occurred. Less than a week later, a baseline call in Philly raised where the runner never went to the infield grass. Lately, calls haven’t been too egregious (or at least viral), but it begs the question of what the future holds for instant replay. Earlier this month, I spoke with retired MLB umpire Dale Scott. Scott worked both sides of the replay system, on the field and in the command center, and got his thoughts regarding the automated strike zone, replay system, and what goes on in the replay command center.