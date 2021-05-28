Audi Previews Luxurious Charging Hub for EVs

It isn't. Had one two years now, you stop far less than you would with a petrol car, the running costs are cheaper and the maintenance is drastically, drastically lower. People get hung up on charging because they haven't used one and are thinking along the lines of petrol car patterns - run to almost empty, fill up in one shot. I was the same, I had the classic range anxiety before I got one and worried a lot about it. The reality is - that isn't at all how you use them and it's zero bother in the slightest if you can charge at home. If you can't, then yep - you go and spend 20 minutes sat at a fast charger or so and I accept the convenience curve is still catching up there though it's nowhere near as bad as people imagine.