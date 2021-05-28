Audi Previews Luxurious Charging Hub for EVs

The market for electric vehicles is growing quicker than any other vehicle category; in Europe alone, the increase in 2020 compared to the previous year is around 138 percent (source:dpa). With this, premium tyre maker Hankook is also expanding its market share in the EV original equipment sector with tyres for the Audi e-tron GT. In 2018, the Audi e-tron GT prototype was presented for the first time and the enthusiasm continues even after its market launch in 2021. Hankook is fitted on the Audi e-tron GT ex works with its Ventus S1 evo 3 ev, which has been specially developed for the needs of electric vehicles. In size 225/55R19 XL 103Y on the front axle, 275/45R19 XL 108Y on the rear axle, the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev is host to many technical refinements that help to optimally bring the performance of electrically powered sports cars to the road.