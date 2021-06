The quarterback is the face of the franchise and the most essential role on an NFL team. Evidenced by the lofty paychecks, first round draft selections and added scrutiny around the man under center. Over the last five years in the league, four quarterbacks have been selected with the first overall pick. Two of those being former Oklahoma Sooners and Heisman trophy winners, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Both are now the future of their respective franchises.