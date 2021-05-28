The biggest summer anthems from the past 50 years

"We wanted progress. We're Black people and we should be proud of this…!" Time to get your groove on! Searchlight Pictures has dropped the full-length official trailer for the music history documentary Summer of Soul, the feature directorial debut of DJ / musician Questlove - who MC'd the Academy Awards show this year. Summer of Soul initially premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. Now it's set to rock cinemas this July!! This film won over critics and audiences with audacious, joyful, uplifting look back at this remarkable music event. Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a doc feature about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. The documentary feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. One of the best docs of the year so far, and the perfect film to watch in theaters with a lively audience.