Hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police Headquarters this morning but suffered a huge defeat. A statement released by Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command, says the hoodlums made an effort to access the Police Headquarters through Works Layout around Avan Nursery and Primary School but were vehemently repelled. "They came in a white Hummer bus. One of the hoodlums is killed during an exchange of fire and others were injured. The Hummer bus was recovered. Two Ak47 rifles were also recovered. "the statement in part read This attack comes two months after gunmen also attacked the police headquarters in April.