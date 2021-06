Strong storms that swept through the area last Friday night downed trees and caused power outages. The biggest problem was dozens of trees that fell onto power lines, knocking out power to hundreds of households and blocking roadways, said Ozark County emergency management director Curtis Ledbetter. No storm-related injuries were reported, but some isolated structural damage occurred, he said, adding that many times residents only call to report blocked roads and fallen utility lines so the sheriff’s office isn’t always aware of personal property damage.