Yet again the UK government has waited too long to take precautionary measures. Despite the leaders of the four nations meeting this week for a coronavirus recovery summit, the gulf between their approaches to stemming the tide of the third wave is as wide as ever. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a “slight slowing down” of the planned easing of restrictions, while Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford announced a “phased” approach to entering alert level one.