"On Monday, I went down to Youngstown State and I was able to see Minnesota's coaching staff and then I camped there to work with them as well," 2022 Ohio defensive lineman and Gophers commit Trey Bixby said. "It was great just to see all the coaches again in person and catch up. I spent a lot of time with Coach Wilt but got to catch up with Coach Fleck and a bunch of other coaches there as well. Working with Coach Wilt, he's great. He's very detailed in his coaching and easy to learn from. I'm looking forward to spending more time with him this weekend. Coach Fleck was just really excited to see me again and getting us on campus this upcoming weekend. He talked about the class, my upcoming senior season and some plans for the visit."