"Have it your way" is Burger King. A woman who reportedly really wanted to mix three different slushie flavors at McDonald's left with a pair of handcuffs instead. "I heard her ask for a slushies with all three flavors mixed into one," witness Brian Allen told WOIO. "Whereupon the manager informed her that they could not do that, and she became increasingly irritated and combative and decided that she would go behind the counter and fix her own drink."