Samsung isn’t just popular as the top mobile OEM in the world. The South Korean tech giant is also a known manufacturer and supplier of display panels. The Samsung Display division is still doing well. It’s been working on foldable OLED panels for more OEMs and it’s still allowed to supply OLED panels to Huawei. The company is said to be expanding its current list of Ultra-Thin Glass customers. This means a number of things. For one, it means Samsung will have new rivals when it comes to the foldable phone game.