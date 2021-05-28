Rusty's Ramblings - 2023 prospect blowing up in Georgia

Kentucky’s fan got a little taste of the high life in 2018 with a 10-win season and big-time wins over Florida and Penn State. We got to feel what it was like to be seriously relevant in college football. The game against Georgia, even in a loss, was a pivotal moment in UK history. But we’ve followed that up with 8-5 and 5-6 seasons so a little bit of that excitement has been muted. Changes were made and the recruiting success has continued so once again we head into a season with the question “can Kentucky compete with the big boys of the SEC”?