Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Man riding electric bicycle dies in Columbia Parkway crash

By Sam Rosenstiel
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9q2s_0aEVQBL700

A man has died after his electric bicycle crashed into a vehicle on Columbia Parkway Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Cincinnati Police.

Police said Richard Vennemeyer, 53, was riding a Fuji E. Traverse II motorized bicycle south on Kemper Lane just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said he lost control of the bicycle crossing onto Columbia Parkway and struck a Lexus NX that was stopped at the traffic light in the eastbound lanes.

Vennemeyer sustained critical injuries in the crash, and Cincinnati Fire crews rushed him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Friday, the coroner reported he had died of his injuries.

Police said excessive speed "appears to be a factor in the crash."

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Hamilton County, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bicycle#Fuji Electric#Traffic Accident#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related