Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis-Cool to be back, says Barty, after missing out on French title defence

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1kY3_0aEVQASO00

PARIS (Reuters) - Ash Barty said it was “pretty cool” to walk back out on the Philippe Chatrier arena for the first time since winning the French Open in 2019 having skipped last year’s tournament.

The Australian opted not to try and defend her title last year, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of training time in an abbreviated season.

She watched from afar as Poland’s Iga Swiatek claimed the title in October, but world number one Barty is back.

“Honestly, it feels like a lifetime ago,” Barty told reporters on Friday. “I think coming back to the site is obviously pretty special, pretty cool to be able to walk onto Chatrier and have so many memories kind of come flooding back.”

“It’s certainly a clean slate for us this week but exciting to be here, exciting to be back and getting ready to play.”

Barty retired injured at the Italian Open in Rome this month because of concerns over her shoulder.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling ready to play. I think it was an important decision for us to make to make sure that we arrived at this tournament being 100% physically,” the 25-year-old said.

Barty could lose the top ranking if Naomi Osaka wins the title in Paris, although she said that was not concerning her too much as she prepares to do battle on the clay.

“It’s not at the top of my goal list by any means. It’s not something I focus on the rankings,” she said. “A lot of the time it’s out of my control. All I can do is try and play the best I can in each and every tournament. Whether that’s a good or a bad result, it doesn’t faze me too much.”

Swiatek, became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title last year when she beat American Sofia Kenin in the final -- becoming the youngest woman to land one of the four majors since Monica Seles in 1992.

Swiatek, who turns 20 next week, said she is “lowering expectations” as she readies herself for a defence of the title.

“From the experience of other players it’s not easy to be a defending champion, so I’m giving myself time,” she told reporters. “I just want to be the same competitor as any other girl.”

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Seles
Person
Philippe Chatrier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Tennis Cool#Australian#Italian#Polish#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisthehighlandsun.com

Can Ash Barty stay world number one after her French Open exit?

Ash Barty’s return to Roland Garros has ended in disappointment, but now attention has swiftly turned to recovery for the 25-year-old Queenslander. After a stellar return to the WTA tour — where she won titles in Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart and reached the final in Madrid — Barty looked primed to once again challenge for a grand slam title.
TennisPosted by
Field Level Media

Iga Swiatek heavy French Open favorite after Ash Barty withdraws

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek is back in the favorite role with World No. 1 Ash Barty leaving Paris due to a hip injury. Swiatek, who at 19 claimed her first Grand Slam in 2020 with Barty not participating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is +150 at BetMGM and +155 at FanDuel, replacing the Australian as the favorite at both books.
Tennisthehighlandsun.com

Injured Ash Barty pulls out of French Open during second-round match

Ash Barty has been forced to retire from her second-round match against Poland’s Magda Linette at the French Open because of a hip injury. The world number one entered the match carrying the injury and was wearing strapping on her left thigh against Linette on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Barty found herself...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Ashleigh Barty out of French Open with hip problem

World number one Ashleigh Barty is out of the French Open after retiring through injury during her second-round clash with Magda Linette. Barty came into the tournament in great from and as one of the big favourites but struggled against Bernarda Pera in her first match and revealed afterwards that a left hip problem had flared up at the weekend.
Tennis24newshd.tv

Barty limps out of French Open as Nadal set for lonely 35th birthday

World number one and former champion Ashleigh Barty limped out of Roland Garros on Thursday, throwing the battle for the women's title wide open as Rafael Nadal prepared to celebrate his 35th birthday inside an empty stadium. Barty, already suffering from a left hip injury, retired injured midway through the...
Tennistheundefeated.com

Tennis world needs to check itself after Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

In 1989, I was a third grader at Washington International School at the Olive Street campus across town in Georgetown. To that point in life there were two things I knew about the world outside of my neighborhood in Washington: In the morning, my classroom spoke English. In the afternoons, we spoke French. It wasn’t much more complicated than that, for me. WIS was the only school I’d ever gone to, aside from preschool, and that’s how the language immersion program worked.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Hewett begins defence of French Open title

Alfie Hewett produced a polished performance on Friday’s first of four days of wheelchair tennis at the 2021 French Open, opening his men’s singles title defence with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over 2020 runner-up Joachim Gerard at Roland Garros. There are no easy draws in a Grand Slam, so you...
Tenniskxel.com

Top seed Barty withdraws from French Open

(PARIS) — Ashleigh Barty, the top seed in the women’s bracket at the French Open, has withdrawn from the French Open because of a left hip injury. “We did everything we could to give myself a chance,” said Barty following the match. “It was a small miracle that we were able to get on the court for the first round, and again today, it was just not better and getting worse again.”
Tenniskdal610.com

Tennis-Barty and Osaka exits open door for dark horses at French Open

PARIS (Reuters) – The women’s draw at the French Open was blown wide open on Thursday after world number one and top seed Ash Barty followed second seed Naomi Osaka in bowing out of the claycourt Grand Slam despite neither player actually losing a match. While an injury ended 2019...
TennisNew York Post

‘Egregious’ umpire blunder nearly changed everything at French Open

PARIS — The ball landing at Barbora Krejcikova’s feet on match point appeared to come down behind the baseline. The linesman thought so and called the shot long. A TV replay confirmed as much, and the unseeded Krejcikova was so sure she raised her arms in triumph to celebrate a berth in her first Grand Slam final at the French Open.
Tenniswtaq.com

Tennis-Venus and Gauff bow out in first round of French Open doubles

PARIS (Reuters) – Venus Williams and Coco Gauff, 23 years apart in age, fell at the first hurdle of the French Open women’s doubles on Wednesday when they lost 7-6(5) 4-6 3-6 to 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai. Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding...