Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Continuing the missionary reach of St. John Seminary

thebostonpilot.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather Valanarasu Newton-Williamraj (left) and Father Alwin J. Chinnappan (right) were ordained for their home diocese of Kumbakonam at Holy Cross Cathedral on May 22, 2021. Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy. With the May 22 ordination of eight priests at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, the clergy of the archdiocese...

thebostonpilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#St John Seminary#Holy Cross Cathedral#Indian#St John S Seminary#The Boston Archdiocese#Midwestern#The Military Services#St Mark Parishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Societyfluvannareview.com

It takes missionaries to build a village

It has been several years since a dedicated group of missionaries from Sts. Peter and Paul Church – including Robert Maher, Marisa Vacca, Cynthia Aycock, Doug Mullinex, Peter Coleman, and others – have been instrumental in building a village in Uganda. They began the project by building the villagers a...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

New priest-in-charge for St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

The pandemic has posed challenges for houses of worship, with in-person services prohibited for months, then allowed only with limited attendance. Some West Seattle congregations has have the extra challenge of seeking new leadership – including St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral, after the departure of Rev. Kate Wesch. Now, St. John’s has announced a new leader:
Religiongivesendgo.com

Brett's Missionary Journey

First, thank you for taking the time to read this as I explain what God is doing in my life, and how he has led me into Discipleship Training School (DTS). For most of my life I've been a Christian, but had never truly known what it looked like to walk with Christ. Up until a year and a half ago, I would only make decisions for myself and then bring the Lord in afterwards, while convincing myself I was doing it for him. Unfortunately this never worked, as I would always end up in turmoil sooner or later. Then something happened in December of 2019 that rocked me, and I decided to finally give up living for myself and start living for Jesus.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Bishops: missionary disciples

As successors of the apostles, together with the Supreme Pontiff and under his authority, we bishops have accepted with faith and hope the calling to serve the people of God, according to the heart of Christ, Good Shepherd. Together with all the faithful and by virtue of baptism we are, first of all, disciples and members of the People of God. Like all the baptized and together with them, we want to follow Jesus, Master of life and truth in the communion of the Church. As shepherds, servants of the Gospel, we are conscious of being called to embody love for Jesus Christ and for the Church in the intimacy of prayer, and to give of ourselves to our brothers and sisters, over whom we preside in charity. It is as Saint Augustine says: with you I am Christian, for you I am bishop.
Wisconsin Statewels.net

Nominations for Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary

As authorized by the WELS Constitution and Bylaws, the Governing Board of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, Wis., invites WELS pastors, male professors and teachers, and voting members of WELS congregations to nominate a qualified . . . active pastor to serve as professor of pastoral theology (counseling) and systematic theology....
Religionadw.org

On the Balance of Love and Correction according to St. Gregory.

Applying salutary discipline, and balancing it with necessary consolations and encouragement is never an easy task. It is possible that a parents can be too severe on their children, such that they become disheartened, and lack necessary self-esteem. But it is also possible that parents can be too lax such that their children become spoiled and lack proper self-discipline and humility. Hence Scripture seeking to balance teaching with encouragement says, Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord (Eph 6:4)
Religionucatholic.com

Saint John Francis Regis

Born into a family of some wealth, Saint John Francis Regis was so impressed by his Jesuit educators that he himself wished to enter the Society of Jesus. He did so at age 18. Despite his rigorous academic schedule he spent many hours in chapel, often to the dismay of fellow seminarians who were concerned about his health.
Essex, CTzip06.com

Kate Wesch: The New Rector at St. John’s

Fresh from 15 years serving parishes in Seattle, Kate Wesch is settling with her family in Essex as the new rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Photo by Rita Christopher/The Courier | Buy This Photo) The voice answering the telephone said everything that needed to be said, and in a...
Worldanglicannews.org

Trio of new primates as new Anglican leaders appointed in Alexandria, Burundi and Pakistan

A new Archbishop of Alexandria and Moderator of Pakistan have been installed as Burundi looks forward to its new Archbishop in August. Two new primates have been installed in the Anglican Communion, and another will take up his post in August. Archbishop Sami Fawzi has been installed as the Episcopal / Anglican Archbishop of Alexandria and Primate of the Episcopal / Anglican Province of Alexandria, succeeding Dr Mouneer Anis. In the united Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marshall has been elected Moderator, to succeed Bishop Humphrey Peters. And in Burundi, Bishop Sixbert Macumi will succeed Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho as Primate in August.
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Several of our youth have recently started Confirmation Classes, working with their mentors. Pastor Sandi is still in need of prayer partners to work with the kids during the time of their classes. It surely is good to see more people attending church in the sanctuary these days, and see smiling faces. The kids have changed so much in the past 18 months.
Worldfides.org

ASIA/HOLY LAND - Jerusalem, the Latin Patriarchate announces the "Annual Peace Day for the East" and announces the consecration of the region to the Holy Family of Nazareth

2021-05-14 Christian homes also bombed in Gaza. Bishop Marcuzzo: the Israeli reaction is not "proportionate" 2021-05-12 Violence is rampant in the Holy Land. Father Ibrahim Faltas: "the center of the conflict, as always, is Jerusalem" 2021-05-11 2021-05-07 Nazareth (Agenzia Fides) - A "Peace Day for the East", which will be...
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LAclarionherald.org

100 years of ‘faith and family’ at St. John the Baptist

It is called the “Little Cathedral in the Woods” for a reason. For St. John the Baptist Parish in Folsom is literally hidden behind trees and only accessible on two-lane roads. Yet, that didn’t deter Benedictine Father Odilo Alt from traveling on horseback in 1920 searching for Catholics to celebrate Masses and administer sacraments.
Religionwww.romereports.com

Did St. Francis walk the Way of St. James?

The pilgrimage to the tomb of the apostle St. James is a tradition that goes back centuries. Millions of pilgrims from around the world have walked the famous route, and some experts say that St. Francis of Assisi did as well some 800 years ago. The Italian saint would have...
Religiondelmartimes.net

St. John Garabed Armenian Church aims for fall opening

Progress continues on the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley. When fully completed, the new campus on El Camino Real will feature a sanctuary that reaches 93 feet in height, a social hall, a youth center, education and cultural building, an Armenian Heritage Park and picnic and meditation spaces.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

Homily on Saint Jerome (Metr. Sotirios of Pisidia)

On June 15th the Church remembers St. Jerome, a commemoration highlighting the bond between East and West that existed before the Great Schism (1054). He was born in the Roman province of Dalmatia (which includes today’s city of Grahovo Polje, Slovenia) in the year 347. His parents were wealthy Christians, who sent their son to Rome for an education under the best teachers. He studied Latin and Greek Literature, as well as Philosophy and Rhetoric. After that, the Saint studied Theology in Trier (the Celtic city of Trevorum, which is on the border between France and Germany), Aquileia (the ancient Roman city on the gulf of the Adriatic Sea) and in Antioch of Syria. In Constantinople, he studied under St. Gregory the Theologian (329-390) and in Alexandria under Didymus the Blind (c. 313-398). From this valuable experience came a thorough education and fluency in five languages, which prompted Pope Damasus (366-384) of Rome to invite St. Jerome to become his personal secretary and advisor in 382. Despite such a high position, St. Jerome felt called to the Holy Land. After a long time in the Nitrian Desert (in northwestern Egypt, between Alexandria and Cairo), engaged in spiritual exercises in the midst of great holy ascetics, he made Bethlehem his permanent home in 386. While there he founded two monasteries, one for men (where he was the Abbot), and one for women. He was the spiritual father for both communities, and in addition to their monastic obligations, they engaged in studying and writing.
Minoritiestheplaylist.net

‘Building A Bridge’: A Compassionate & Frustrating Exploration Of The Catholic Church & The LGBTQ+ Community [Tribeca Review]

Based, in part, on Father James Martin’s bestselling book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity,” Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post’s compassionate documentary “Building a Bridge” use Martin as an entry point into a larger discourse surrounding the relationship between the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community. Mainly tracking Martin’s packed schedule, as he moves from interview to lecture to book signing, accruing equal parts admiration and scorn from various sects of the Church, Mascagni and Post’s film borders on the hagiographic. Yet, it interrogates the narrow scope of Martin’s position and the Church as a whole, just enough to complicate the idea of what such a bridge between these two communities might look like. In all, “Building a Bridge” is an engrossing dive into the complicated negotiations between the two opposing communities.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

St. John’s Lutheran VBS Is Back This Summer

St. John’s Lutheran Church of Yankton will be having Vacation Bible School (VBS) after skipping a year due to COVID-19. It will start Sunday, June 13, and run through Wednesday, June 16. Sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. nightly at the church. For more information, call 605-665-7337.
Books & Literaturesevernaparkvoice.com

St. John Creates Class Book

Caitlin Sica’s third-grade class at St. John the Evangelist School has won an award from Studentreasures Publishing for their class book. The book highlighted all the ways in which students let their light shine, one way for each letter of the alphabet. “Our school theme this year is ‘Be the...