Designing for a Community? Start With the Why or Who

"As a community, we must be more considerate of how we go about talking about Black businesses on social media.." In the past year, Black-owned businesses have been granted the opportunity to share the spotlight with other mainstream corporations—rightfully given the praise they deserve. The circumstances of what it took to inject Black businesses into the market are unfortunate, but there have been a number of seasoned and new business owners that have benefited from the growing support. During this last year, our community united to uplift, encourage, and catapult our Black-owned businesses and designers to the forefront—demanding visibility, equity, and equality for their services and talents. Our voice was so strong it moved others, specifically non-BIPOC, to join and engage in the movement of making sure Black businesses and designers were not left out of the conversation. The work is still not done, but there has been progress.