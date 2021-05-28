Cancel
Religion

Archdiocese's newest priests meet some of the oldest

thebostonpilot.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their ordination Mass on May 22, one of the first activities of the ordination class of 2021 was a visit to Regina Cleri, the archdiocese's residence for senior priests, on May 24. The eight new priests joined the Regina Cleri community for the celebration of their 9 a.m. daily...

thebostonpilot.com
Religioncatholicwitness.org

Diocese’s Newest Priests Ordained, Called to Model the Good Shepherd

Father Aaron Lynch and Father Peter Rettig were embraced as the newest members of the Diocesan presbyterate on June 5, during a Mass of Ordination to the Priesthood at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg. Welcoming the new priests into their new life of ministry, Bishop Ronald Gainer called them to...
Religionsouthviewbaptist.org

The Spirit, the Church, & the World — Receive

Pastor Aaron Householder continues an exegetical series through the book of Acts — The Spirit, the Church, & the World. This week, Philip preaches and Simon the Sorcerer takes interest; he wants to receive the Holy Spirit too, but for the wrong reasons. Sermon notes are available on YouVersion Events.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Priest 'failed' to protect kids from abuse, archdiocese investigation finds

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has finished its review into Rev. Kevin McDonough, finding he "failed, albeit not intentionally, to adequately keep children safe." McDonough, who has not been accused of abuse, was the vicar general for the archdiocese from 1991-2008, and from 2008-2013 he was the delegate for safe environment. He was responsible for overseeing investigations related to reports of priest sexual abuse and misconduct, and providing support services to abuse survivors.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Bishops: missionary disciples

As successors of the apostles, together with the Supreme Pontiff and under his authority, we bishops have accepted with faith and hope the calling to serve the people of God, according to the heart of Christ, Good Shepherd. Together with all the faithful and by virtue of baptism we are, first of all, disciples and members of the People of God. Like all the baptized and together with them, we want to follow Jesus, Master of life and truth in the communion of the Church. As shepherds, servants of the Gospel, we are conscious of being called to embody love for Jesus Christ and for the Church in the intimacy of prayer, and to give of ourselves to our brothers and sisters, over whom we preside in charity. It is as Saint Augustine says: with you I am Christian, for you I am bishop.
Religionchallies.com

Free Copy of the Gospel of John Bible Study from Core Christianity

This special Free Stuff Monday is more than a contest. Core Christianity is giving away a free copy of their Gospel of John Bible study while supplies last. The Gospel of John is often recommended as the best place to start for a new believer, and yet its rich truths can’t be exhausted, even by someone who’s been walking with Jesus for decades. Exploring key biblical themes such as salvation, sanctification, and especially the deity, teachings, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, The Gospel of John Bible study is a great resource for a variety of settings, including personal devotions, Sunday school classes, Bible study groups, and informal gatherings.
Minoritiesthedesertreview.com

Dear LGBTQ+, I want to be your good Samaritan

As a child of God, I find myself troubled trying to accept June is considered “Pride Month.” I have already discussed it with my heavenly Father. This is difficult and I can’t help but allow my humanly irrational emotions get in the way. Let’s get down to it– yes, it’s...
Religionfocalpointministries.org

The Problem of Me-Ism in the Church-Part A

God has called us to focus on Christ when we meet to worship, which always includes selflessly serving his children. In this important three-part series, Pastor Mike helps us understand and avoid a perennial distortion of biblical Christianity.
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Desirelessness

I seem to be going in and out of desirelessness. That makes sense to me. I’d expect full and permanent desirelessness to accompany Ascension. The fact that mine comes and goes proves it’s not Ascension. But it’s a most interesting state and, as always, unless I write it down I’ll...
Religionucatholic.com

Saint John Francis Regis

Born into a family of some wealth, Saint John Francis Regis was so impressed by his Jesuit educators that he himself wished to enter the Society of Jesus. He did so at age 18. Despite his rigorous academic schedule he spent many hours in chapel, often to the dismay of fellow seminarians who were concerned about his health.
ReligionSlipped Disc

There will be girls in the choir at the Pope’s favourite church

Pope Benedict XVI spent much of his pre-Papal career in Regensburg, where his brother George was conductor of the renowned Regensburger Domspatzen. That all-boys’ choir was found to have been a hub of sexual and physical abuse of more than 500 children . The Regensburger Domspatzen has now decided to...
Nashville, TNresourceumc.org

Death and resurrection top list of United Methodist queries

Death and resurrection top list of United Methodist queries. Nashville, Tennessee – What happens when we die? Is there life after our lives here on Earth, and what will it be like? Many have written to Ask The UMC, the official information service for the denomination provided by United Methodist Communications, over the years asking how United Methodists answer these and other questions about death, resurrection and life in the new creation. The new Death and Resurrection Series gathers responses to these oft-repeated questions in one place for easy reference.
ReligionSantafe New Mexican.com

St. Bede’s ordains new priest

The Rev. Peter Vazquez Schmitt dons his robe for his ordination Saturday at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church. Schmitt, who was recently named associate rector at St. Bede’s, graduated in May from Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkley, Calif. At the seminary, Schmitt was winner of the Fran Toy Prize for Multicultural Ministry and the John Mickelson Preaching Award.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

What if Evangelism Isn’t Your Gift?

Encouragement for when you don’t feel like you can share your faith. “I know I should be more evangelistic, but that’s just not my gift.”. “I have a friend who is lost. I need to get my pastor (or some other gifted person) to tell them about Jesus.”. Have you...
Minoritiestheplaylist.net

‘Building A Bridge’: A Compassionate & Frustrating Exploration Of The Catholic Church & The LGBTQ+ Community [Tribeca Review]

Based, in part, on Father James Martin’s bestselling book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity,” Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post’s compassionate documentary “Building a Bridge” use Martin as an entry point into a larger discourse surrounding the relationship between the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community. Mainly tracking Martin’s packed schedule, as he moves from interview to lecture to book signing, accruing equal parts admiration and scorn from various sects of the Church, Mascagni and Post’s film borders on the hagiographic. Yet, it interrogates the narrow scope of Martin’s position and the Church as a whole, just enough to complicate the idea of what such a bridge between these two communities might look like. In all, “Building a Bridge” is an engrossing dive into the complicated negotiations between the two opposing communities.
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Several of our youth have recently started Confirmation Classes, working with their mentors. Pastor Sandi is still in need of prayer partners to work with the kids during the time of their classes. It surely is good to see more people attending church in the sanctuary these days, and see smiling faces. The kids have changed so much in the past 18 months.
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Twin Cities archdiocese faults cleric’s handling of clergy abuse allegations

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis on Thursday announced that an investigation into a former church administrator’s handling of clergy misconduct allegations found that he “failed, albeit not intentionally, to adequately keep children safe.”. The Archdiocesan Ministerial Review Board “conducted an exhaustive review” of the actions of the Rev....
Religionmiamiarch.org

Communion: in the hand or the tongue

The coronavirus has altered the way we celebrate Mass. A sampling includes tape on every other pew to mark where seating is allowed and mandatory facemasks to be worn by all parishioners. The distribution of Communion has also been revised. To increase the distance between communicants, side-by-side lines have given...